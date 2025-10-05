Latest NewsNews

Dubai Police Dismantle Major Drug Network Operating from Residential Villa

Staff Report1 hour ago

Dubai Police have successfully foiled a major drug trafficking operation, arresting two Asian nationals who were running a local distribution network under the direction of a gang leader based overseas.

Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, said the operation underscores the force’s “relentless efforts to track, intercept, and dismantle the plans of drug dealers and smugglers targeting young people.”

The sting was launched after intelligence reports revealed a criminal group promoting drugs from inside a villa. A specialised task force conducted extensive surveillance and field monitoring to trace the suspects’ movements and methods.

One suspect was arrested in an initial trap and later confessed, identifying his partner. A follow-up operation led to the second suspect’s arrest while packaging narcotics inside the villa.

Police seized 40 kilograms of drugs, including ketamine, crystal meth, marijuana, hashish oil, and other chemical substances. Investigations revealed that the suspects were operating under the instructions of a gang leader abroad.

Brig. bin Muwaiza highlighted that the operation demonstrates Dubai Police’s advanced crime-fighting system, which integrates artificial intelligence with expert fieldwork. He reaffirmed that the force remains committed to targeting drug networks, regardless of where their masterminds are based.

Authorities urged the public to support anti-narcotics efforts by reporting suspicious activities via the 901 call centre or the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police Smart App.

