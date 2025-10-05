Dubai Man Gets 10-Year Jail Term for Carrying 80g of Drugs

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being caught bringing over 80 grams of drugs into the UAE — a quantity that prosecutors classified as possession with intent to traffic, not for personal use, according to Emarat Al Youm.

Senior Prosecutor Abdullah Saleh Al Raisi of Dubai’s Narcotics Prosecution said the defendant, who had no prior record, was once an exemplary student and employee and had recently married. “He made one wrong decision that changed his life completely,” Al Raisi said.

The drugs were discovered when the man was stopped by customs officers at the airport upon his return to Dubai. Due to the quantity seized, he was charged with possession for promotion or trafficking, which carries a far heavier penalty under UAE law.

Al Raisi explained that UAE legislation clearly differentiates between personal possession and trafficking, depending on the amount and context of the case. The court ruled that the drugs exceeded the legal limit for personal consumption.