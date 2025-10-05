Dubai Crown Prince Grants Golden Visas to Over 200 Outstanding Educators

Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has directed the granting of Golden Visas to more than 200 exceptional teachers and educators across Dubai’s early childhood centres, private schools, and international universities in recognition of their excellence and contributions to the emirate’s education sector.

Sheikh Hamdan, who also serves as UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, made the announcement in celebration of World Teachers’ Day on October 5, emphasising the vital role educators play in shaping the nation’s future.

“Teachers and educators are the ones who light the way forward. They inspire, guide, and give our children the skills and confidence to succeed,” Sheikh Hamdan said. “By awarding the Golden Visa to exceptional teachers, we are showing how much Dubai values knowledge, integrity, and service.”

Of 435 applicants in the first phase, 223 educators were awarded the Golden Visa — including 157 from schools, 60 from universities, and six from early childhood centres. Recipients included teachers, school leaders, social workers, and librarians.

Selection criteria focused on professional qualifications, contributions to education and society, and positive community feedback. Special recognition was given to educators with national or international awards, published research, or exceptional institutional impact.

Applications for the second round of Golden Visas will open on October 15, giving Dubai-based educators in private education institutions until December 15 to apply.

The initiative supports the Dubai Education Strategy for the next decade, aimed at attracting and retaining top talent in education and nurturing a culture of lifelong learning.