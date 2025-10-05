Delhi Court Rules Rolex Seized from Dubai Traveler Was for Personal Use, Not Commercial

A Dubai-based Indian expat has won a partial legal victory after a year-long battle over his Rolex Submariner that was seized at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport last year.

According to a Delhi High Court order obtained by Khaleej Times, customs officials stopped Mahesh Malkani in March 2024 and confiscated his Rolex watch, valued at about Dh56,000, after he reportedly failed to declare it at the Green Channel.

Authorities later allowed him to redeem the watch for re-export — but only after paying a Dh7,500 fine and a Dh6,250 penalty. Malkani challenged the decision in court, arguing it was unreasonable to treat a single personal watch as a “commercial quantity.”

The court agreed, ruling that “one Rolex watch cannot be held to be a commercial quantity and there is no reason as to why the same cannot be kept for personal use.”

However, Malkani’s victory was partial. The High Court upheld the fines and penalties, directing him to also pay warehousing charges that have accumulated since the seizure. The court extended the deadline to reclaim his watch until October 31.

The ruling clarified that, under Indian customs rules, luxury items worth more than Dh2,000 must be declared on arrival. Failure to do so can result in hefty fines, even if the item is personally owned.

Legal experts called the decision a “pragmatic correction” to how customs authorities interpret the law.

“This ruling underscores that customs must take a practical view of what counts as ‘personal use’ versus ‘commercial quantity,’” said Dr. Sujay Kantawala, a lawyer at India’s Supreme Court.

He added that the decision reinforces travelers’ rights against arbitrary classifications. “One high-value personal item cannot automatically be treated as commercial,” he said.