UAE President meets Yemeni Prime Minister to strengthen bilateral ties

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Yemeni Prime Minister His Excellency Salem Saleh bin Braik today to discuss the strong ties between the two nations and explore ways to enhance cooperation in support of shared interests.

The talks, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, also addressed several issues of mutual concern. During the meeting, the Yemeni Prime Minister conveyed greetings from Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, and expressed his best wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.

In response, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his greetings to the Chairman and expressed his sincere hopes for Yemen’s stability and prosperity.

The UAE President also wished Prime Minister bin Braik success in fulfilling his national duties and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting Yemen’s development, security, and stability.

Prime Minister bin Braik thanked the UAE for its ongoing support and wished continued progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

