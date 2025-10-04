Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE condemns deadly attack on Manchester synagogue

Leana Bernardo

The United Arab Emirates has denounced the deadly attack on a Jewish synagogue in Manchester, United Kingdom, which left several people dead and others injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the UAE’s strong condemnation of the “criminal acts” and reiterated its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism against civilians.

The ministry extended its condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the UK government and people, and wished a swift recovery for those injured.

UK Counter Terrorism Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jihad al Shamie, who obtained British citizenship in 2006 after entering the country as a child.

Authorities confirmed that two men were killed in the incident.

