Fujairah police launch traffic safety drive to promote lane discipline

Fujairah Police have rolled out their third traffic safety campaign for 2025 under the slogan “Keep Your Lane, Stay Safe.”

Running throughout October, the initiative supports the Ministry of Interior’s broader efforts to reduce accidents and enhance road safety.

The campaign focuses on the dangers of sudden or random lane changes, a leading cause of major traffic accidents. Authorities stressed that observing lane discipline ensures smoother traffic flow and protects all road users.

Brigadier Saleh Mohammad Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said Fujairah Police remain committed to raising awareness through consistent safety initiatives.

“Campaigns like this help reduce violations, prevent accidents, and promote a culture of road safety across society,” he said.

He also reminded motorists that sudden lane changes carry penalties of Dh1,000 and four traffic points.

The campaign will be carried out through media channels, social media awareness drives, lectures, and field activities to maximize public reach.

Brigadier Al Dhanhani stressed that the ultimate goal is to safeguard every driver, passenger, and pedestrian on the road.