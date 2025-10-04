Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Filipina architect celebrated for excellence at Women Construction Summit in Dubai

Filipina architect Arch. Christine Espinosa-Erlanda has been recognized as an awardee at the 2025 Women in Construction ED&I Summit + Awards in Dubai.

The event featured panel discussions, fireside chats, and presentations before the awards ceremony.

Arch. Espinosa-Erlanda, Associate Director at Godwin Austen Johnson Architect, received the accolade under the Women’s Executive Empowerment Champion category.

Arch. Erlanda is also a previous recipient of the 2019 TFT Awards Architect of the Year. Recently, she was invited as a panelist at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects Summit 2024.

She was also recognized as one of the 30 Influential Architects Powerlist of 2024 and among the Top 45 Most Influential Architects in the Middle East in 2018, highlighting her continued contributions to the field.

