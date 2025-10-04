Dubai Police arrest man running illegal hair transplant clinic in apartment

Dubai Police’s Anti-Economic Crimes Department, in coordination with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), arrested a man for illegally performing hair transplant procedures in his apartment.

Authorities said the suspect promoted his unlicensed services through a dedicated social media account, endangering the health and safety of clients.

A raid on his three-bedroom flat revealed that two rooms were used for family living, while the third was converted into an unauthorized medical clinic. Police found medical devices, surgical tools, anaesthetics, disinfectants, and other chemicals, none of which met health and safety standards.

The apartment was shut down, the equipment confiscated, and legal action filed against the suspect.

Dubai Police and DHA reminded the public to seek medical and cosmetic services only from licensed clinics and to verify the credentials of practitioners. Residents were also urged to report any suspicious or illegal medical activities through official channels.