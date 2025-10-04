Dubai court orders man to pay Dh3.1 million for gold embezzlement

The Dubai Civil Court has ordered an Asian man to pay over Dh3.1 million to his former business partners after he was found guilty of embezzling 15 kilograms of gold from their company.

The civil ruling follows a final criminal judgment that sentenced the man to six months in prison, fined him an amount equal to the value of the stolen gold, and ordered his deportation from the UAE.

The case began in early 2024 when the partners accused the defendant of misappropriating 24-karat gold valued at Dh3.5 million.

Prosecutors charged him with breach of trust and embezzlement, arguing that he diverted assets entrusted to him and caused direct financial losses.

The trial court convicted him, and the ruling was upheld by both the Court of Appeal and the Court of Cassation.

After the criminal case, the partners pursued civil damages amounting to Dh4.5 million for material and moral harm, citing loss of potential returns and heavy legal expenses.

In its ruling, the civil court confirmed that the defendant’s actions caused both financial loss and reputational damage. The court awarded Dh3.15 million in compensation, plus 5 percent annual interest until full repayment, along with legal fees and costs.