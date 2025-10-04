Dubai accelerates green mobility with 208 new EV charging stations

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) have signed an agreement to install 208 ultra-fast charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) across the emirate.

The partnership, formalized during the 27th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), will initially launch two charging hubs, one at the DTC Depot near Dubai International Airport and another at DTC’s headquarters in Muhaisnah 4. These facilities are expected to cut 37,939 metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Dewa Managing Director and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said Dubai now has over 1,500 charging points, developed through collaborations with both government and private sector partners.

He noted that Dewa’s EV Green Charger initiative, launched in 2014, continues to expand infrastructure to match the growing number of electric vehicles in the city.

“Our partnership with Dubai Taxi supports the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to make Dubai the best city to live in. This agreement reflects our long-term commitment to climate action, sustainability, and enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness,” Al Tayer said.