Businesswoman nabbed for selling P15.5-M DSWD-marked relief kits

Police have arrested a businesswoman in Manila for allegedly selling relief kits worth P15.5 million that were marked with the logos of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and “Bagong Pilipinas.”

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said the suspect was caught in an entrapment operation Thursday night while selling 6,000 non-food kits containing clothing for P2,588 each at a warehouse along Juan Luna Street in Barangay 56, Tondo.

“You will see the DSWD logo there. The Bagong Pilipinas logo is there and, worse, you’ll see ‘not for sale’ there,” CIDG-NCR chief Lt. Col. John Guiagui said.

The operation was launched after a private informant tipped authorities, who then coordinated with the DSWD.

Guiagui said the suspect claimed the items were “excess supply” from the agency and that she had already sold packs to a buyer, though details remain under investigation.

CIDG spokesperson Maj. Helen dela Cruz said the suspect will be charged with violating Section 19(e) of Republic Act 10121, or the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, which prohibits the sale of relief goods intended for disaster victims. She also faces charges under Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code for illegal use of insignia.

The DSWD, in a statement relayed by CIDG, clarified that the items seized were not owned or distributed by the agency and that no DSWD personnel were involved.