UAE ranks among world’s safest countries in road safety

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ranked among the top four countries worldwide in traffic safety per 100,000 people, underscoring the effectiveness of national traffic policies and ongoing efforts to protect lives on the road.

The milestone was reviewed during a meeting of the Ministry of Interior’s Happiness and Positivity Council, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The Council discussed projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing government performance and strengthening readiness across all sectors, with a focus on security, road safety, community awareness, and overall well-being.

According to the Ministry, these efforts reflect the UAE leadership’s vision and commitment to creating a safe, secure, and positive environment while improving quality of life across society.