Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE ranks among world’s safest countries in road safety

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo12 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ranked among the top four countries worldwide in traffic safety per 100,000 people, underscoring the effectiveness of national traffic policies and ongoing efforts to protect lives on the road.

The milestone was reviewed during a meeting of the Ministry of Interior’s Happiness and Positivity Council, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The Council discussed projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing government performance and strengthening readiness across all sectors, with a focus on security, road safety, community awareness, and overall well-being.

According to the Ministry, these efforts reflect the UAE leadership’s vision and commitment to creating a safe, secure, and positive environment while improving quality of life across society.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo12 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 9

Karylle on possible friendship with Dingdong Dantes: ‘Maybe just support each other’

57 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 8

Discaya firms face ₱300-B fines over alleged flood control bid-rigging — DPWH

36 mins ago
KELA Template

From Balut to Basketball: Carter-Williams Shares Filipino Memories During Abu Dhabi Debut

41 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 7

Mark Villar denies family benefited from government contracts during DPWH tenure

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button