PSA: Court cancels Alice Guo’s birth certificate

A regional trial court in Tarlac has voided the birth certificate of former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) confirmed.

National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Claire Dennis Mapa reported to the Senate Finance Committee that the Tarlac City Regional Trial Court Branch 111 declared Guo’s birth registration void on September 24.

“This is good news for the Philippine government and the PSA, na napakita po na na-declare ng RTC na void po yung birth registration ni Alice Guo,” Mapa said, responding to a query from Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

Mapa added that Guo’s birth certificate indicated her parents were married, but PSA records showed otherwise.

The case prompted the PSA to implement reforms, including simultaneous registration for the national ID for late birth registrants. A review of records from 2010 to 2024 found 50,000 potentially problematic registrations, with 840 deemed highly irregular.

Of these, 1,472 cases, mostly from Davao del Sur, have been endorsed to the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) for cancellation. While under review, the PSA has already blocked the documents to prevent release.

The National Bureau of Investigation has filed cases against personnel allegedly involved.

Mapa also told senators that based on the 2020 census, more than three percent of Filipinos or nearly four million people still have no birth records.