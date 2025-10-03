Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos vows stronger protection for OFWs vs. illegal recruitment, trafficking

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguard overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from human trafficking and illegal recruitment.

During his visit to Pampanga, Marcos witnessed the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between national government agencies and the local government to boost coordination in protecting OFWs.

“Kasama ko ang DMW sa hangaring magtagumpay ang kasunduang ito at lahat ng mga programang makakatulong sa ating mga OFWs,” the President said while distributing aid to OFWs.

The MOA will be implemented in Pampanga as a joint effort of the local and national governments to curb illegal recruitment and trafficking, he added.

Agencies involved in the agreement include the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Meanwhile, the government also distributed assistance under the Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan (AKSYON) Fund to families of OFWs affected by recent typhoons.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, many households dependent on OFW remittances lost income after being displaced by the calamities, affecting both their livelihood and well-being.

