Discaya firms face ₱300-B fines over alleged flood control bid-rigging — DPWH

Construction companies owned by Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya and his wife Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya may face fines of up to ₱300 billion for allegedly rigging more than a thousand flood control contracts with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon on Friday said the Discaya firms cornered 1,214 flood control projects worth ₱77.93 billion from 2016 to 2025. He noted that penalties could reach ₱300 billion since fines may go up to ₱250 million per contract.

“Mas malaki pa ang penalty kesa sa amount ng contracts,” Dizon said.

The DPWH has filed two bid-rigging cases before the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC). The first involves Wawao Builders, IM Construction Corporation, SYMS Construction Trading, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and officials of the DPWH Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office. The second involves Sunwest Inc. and officials of the DPWH Regional Office IV-B.

“Ang Discaya ang pinakamadami… Discaya ang champion dito,” Dizon said, citing the more than 1,200 projects secured by the couple’s firms.

He expressed confidence that the PCC could expedite the review, saying the DPWH has already turned over complete evidence. He also noted that the Discayas themselves admitted before the Senate blue ribbon committee their participation in bid-rigging.

Last month, Curlee Discaya testified on how bidding processes were manipulated to predetermine winners, while Sarah Discaya confirmed that she owns nine construction firms, some of which competed against each other in the same projects.