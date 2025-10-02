US Report Praises PEZA for Transparency, Efficiency in Philippines’ Investment Climate

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) earned high marks from the United States government for providing a predictable and investor-friendly environment, even as broader challenges continue to weigh on the country’s overall investment climate.

In its 2025 Investment Climate Statement, the U.S. Department of State cited PEZA, along with the Board of Investments (BOI), as the country’s lead investment promotion agencies. The report highlighted PEZA’s reputation for regulatory transparency, a “no red-tape” policy, and one-stop shop services that have consistently drawn positive feedback from foreign investors.

The annual assessment noted that the Philippines has taken significant steps to attract investment, including the passage of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (CREATE MORE) Act in late 2024. The law extends tax exemptions for up to 27 years, clarifies value-added tax zero-rating rules, and simplifies local tax policies, building on the earlier CREATE Act of 2021.

Despite these reforms, the report underscored persistent hurdles: poor infrastructure, high logistics and energy costs, regulatory inconsistencies, a slow and sometimes opaque judiciary, and widespread corruption. Large family-owned conglomerates continue to dominate the economy, often crowding out smaller players, including potential international entrants.

Still, the business environment inside PEZA’s 422 ecozones nationwide — spanning manufacturing, information technology, tourism, logistics, and agro-industrial sectors — remains a bright spot. Locating within an ecozone allows companies to benefit from tax incentives, duty-free import of raw materials and equipment, and streamlined customs procedures.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the Philippines totaled $8.9 billion in 2024, matching the previous year. Most equity inflows went into manufacturing, information and communications technology, and real estate, according to the report.

The Marcos administration has pledged to sustain investor confidence through its “Build, Better, More” infrastructure program, targeting 5 to 6 percent of GDP for infrastructure spending and encouraging public-private partnerships. But the ICS cautioned that bureaucratic inefficiencies, corruption, and congestion in ports and urban centers remain barriers to investment.

“While the Philippine bureaucracy can be slow and opaque, the business environment has been better in special economic zones,” the U.S. report concluded.

The Philippines continues to hold investment-grade credit ratings, with growth of 5.6 percent in 2024, though below the government’s 6.0 to 6.5 percent target.