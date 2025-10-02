Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE, Kazakhstan eye stronger defense cooperation

UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei met with Kazakhstan’s Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Dauren Kossanov in Astana to explore ways of enhancing bilateral defense and military cooperation.

The talks focused on expanding collaboration in training, capacity-building, and defence technologies, while also addressing issues of mutual concern to bolster regional security and stability.

Both officials reaffirmed the strong ties between the UAE and Kazakhstan and expressed commitment to advancing common strategic goals through broader military cooperation.

