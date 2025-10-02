PH eyes WTA 125 tournament in Manila by January 2026

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala could soon play in front of home fans as the Philippines is eyeing to host a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 125 tournament in Manila by January 2026.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio revealed Thursday that talks are underway with the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) to stage the tournament right after the Australian Open.

Gregorio said the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex will serve as the venue, with renovations already starting to meet WTA requirements, including the availability of three courts.

“Paspasan natin ang renovation at stands para maging world-class ang venue. Siyempre gusto natin makita si Alex Eala na maglaro dito sa Pilipinas,” Gregorio said during the 2025 Batang Pinoy press launch at the Century Park Hotel.

He added that the project aligns with the government’s push to promote sports tourism while giving Filipino athletes more international exposure.

“This WTA 125 will be another big project for the PSC and PHILTA, combining sports development with tourism promotion,” Gregorio said.