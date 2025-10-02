Latest NewsNews

PH eyes WTA 125 tournament in Manila by January 2026

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report49 mins ago

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala could soon play in front of home fans as the Philippines is eyeing to host a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 125 tournament in Manila by January 2026.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio revealed Thursday that talks are underway with the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) to stage the tournament right after the Australian Open.

Gregorio said the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex will serve as the venue, with renovations already starting to meet WTA requirements, including the availability of three courts.

“Paspasan natin ang renovation at stands para maging world-class ang venue. Siyempre gusto natin makita si Alex Eala na maglaro dito sa Pilipinas,” Gregorio said during the 2025 Batang Pinoy press launch at the Century Park Hotel.

He added that the project aligns with the government’s push to promote sports tourism while giving Filipino athletes more international exposure.

“This WTA 125 will be another big project for the PSC and PHILTA, combining sports development with tourism promotion,” Gregorio said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report49 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1090730392

Abu Dhabi court orders woman to pay Dh10,000 over WhatsApp insults

24 seconds ago
iStock 1740427683

Dubai man finds stones instead of iPhone 17 in sealed box

5 mins ago
iStock 1048818328 2

Dubai court orders man to pay ex-wife Dh50,000 over abusive WhatsApp messages

10 mins ago
iStock 1992294653

Abu Dhabi court orders airline to pay Dh10,000 to injured passenger

19 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button