Pag-IBIG Fund, DHSUD, DSWD turned over 4PH homes to 4Ps beneficiaries in San Mateo, Rizal

Pag-IBIG Fund, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) turned over new housing units on Monday, 29 September, to graduating qualified beneficiaries of the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) who are also active Pag-IBIG Fund members.

The turnover ceremony, held at the Abuab Housing Project in San Mateo, Rizal, also marked the kick-off of National Shelter Month 2025, reinforcing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to provide safe, decent, and affordable shelter for all Filipinos. The event showcased the result of strong collaboration among national government agencies and local government units, working together to expand access to dignified housing under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH).

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling highlighted the importance of inter-agency cooperation in fulfilling the administration’s housing goals.

“President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed all government agencies to help one another in making homeownership more accessible to Filipinos, especially our 4Ps beneficiaries. Today’s turnover is a fulfillment of that directive. This is the first Expanded 4PH pilot project in Region IV-A. In close coordination with DSWD, we are matching the housing needs of 4Ps families in our collective effort to uplift lives,” said Secretary Aliling.

Meanwhile, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian emphasized the long-term impact of the initiative on social development.

“DSWD’s mandate is not only to provide relief during times of crisis but to help our fellow Filipinos break free from poverty. This is the first time we have partnered with DHSUD on a project like this, and we are grateful that our 4Ps beneficiaries now have the chance to own a home through the expanded 4PH program. Hindi na kayo uupa. May sarili na kayong tahanan,” said Secretary Gatchalian.

Pag-IBIG Fund, represented by Deputy Chief Executive Officer Alexander Hilario G. Aguilar, affirmed that qualified members can avail of their own homes at Abuab Towers, which will offer a total of 4,330 condominium units. For a 24-square-meter unit, the monthly amortization is as low as ₱6,201.81 and can be further reduced to ₱4,849.38 with DHSUD’s subsidy.

More than 100 4Ps beneficiaries have already received Notices of Approval for their Pag-IBIG housing loans, with several formally receiving their units during the ceremony. Pag-IBIG Fund continues to serve members nationwide through a wide range of benefits, including savings programs, multi-purpose loans for urgent needs, and other housing modalities under the Expanded 4PH Program.

To bring services closer to the community, Pag-IBIG Fund deployed its Lingkod Pag-IBIG on Wheels (LPOW) during the event. The mobile service unit provided on-the-spot assistance for membership registration, housing loan inquiries, and other programs.

The San Mateo turnover stands as a milestone in the joint efforts of DHSUD, DSWD, Pag-IBIG Fund, and the Local Government of San Mateo to realize the government’s vision of providing every Filipino family with a decent and affordable home.