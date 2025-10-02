Latest NewsNews

Minority lawmakers seek to slash OVP budget amid Sara Duterte’s continued absence

Staff Report

Vice President Sara Duterte’s repeated non-appearance in the House plenary debates on the proposed ₱6.793-trillion national budget for 2026 has prompted minority lawmakers to push for a major cut in the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) funding.

On Thursday, Oct. 2, the House terminated plenary deliberations on the OVP’s proposed ₱902.895 million budget, but members of the minority bloc vowed to revisit the issue during next week’s period of amendments.

Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima, ACT Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio, and Kabataan Rep. Renee Co said they would move to reduce the OVP budget, citing Duterte’s refusal to appear and her imposition of conditions before attending plenary sessions.

According to OVP budget sponsor Palawan Rep. Jose “Pepito” Alvarez, Duterte sent a letter saying she was willing to attend on two conditions: if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also appears for the Office of the President’s budget deliberations, or if the Department of Justice lifts the immigration lookout order on seven of her personnel.

De Lima called Duterte’s non-attendance a grave insult to Congress, while Tinio said it disrespected not only lawmakers but also the people whose money will fund the OVP. Both legislators proposed limiting the budget to the personnel services component worth ₱198.8 million, enough only for staff salaries.

Co echoed the move, saying the public deserved transparency and accountability.

The OVP’s budget had been taken up for three consecutive days, with Duterte represented only by subordinates while she oversaw relief operations in quake-hit Cebu.

