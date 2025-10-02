Marcos pledges ₱200 million in aid for quake-hit Cebu

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has pledged around ₱200 million in financial assistance to northern Cebu after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the province on Sept. 30, killing dozens and damaging infrastructure.

During his visit Wednesday to Bogo City — the quake’s epicenter — Marcos inspected collapsed homes, schools, churches and hospitals, and met with displaced families.

He announced his office would allocate ₱50 million to the provincial government, ₱20 million to Bogo City, and ₱10 million each to the municipalities of Bantayan, Daanbantayan, Madridejos, Medellin, San Remigio, Santa Fe, Sogod, Tabogon and Tabuelan.

Marcos also pledged ₱5 million each to hospitals under local governments affected by the earthquake, as well as ₱20 million for a Department of Health-run hospital in the province.

The president acknowledged that infrastructure rehabilitation would be the most difficult task, noting that several public buildings, including the Bogo City Hall, could not be used.

He also inspected collapsed housing units at SM Cares Village in Barangay Polambato, the Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish Church of St. Vicente Ferrer in Barangay Bungtod, the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy in Barangay Cogon, and the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Barangay Taytayan, where makeshift wards were set up to accommodate patients.

Marcos was accompanied by Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Education Secretary Sonny Angara, and Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa. He instructed them to expedite relief distribution and rehabilitation.

Later, the president led a situation briefing with local officials at Bogo City Hall.