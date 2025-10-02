Latest NewsNews

ICI summons Mark Villar to hearing on alleged anomalous flood control projects

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report56 mins ago

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has formally invited Senator Mark Villar to appear at its Oct. 7 hearing on alleged irregular flood control projects during his term as public works secretary.

ICI Chairman Andres Reyes, a retired Supreme Court justice, said Villar is expected to testify under oath and explain the planning, budgeting, execution, supervision, and monitoring of flood control and other infrastructure projects from 2016 to 2021, when he led the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Villar’s tenure has been flagged for approving so-called “ghost” and substandard projects, which the ICI is now investigating.

The senator is the second former DPWH chief summoned to the inquiry after Manuel Bonoan, who served from June 2022 until September 2025. Bonoan was the first to testify before the commission when hearings opened on Sept. 19.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report56 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1090730392

Abu Dhabi court orders woman to pay Dh10,000 over WhatsApp insults

51 seconds ago
iStock 1740427683

Dubai man finds stones instead of iPhone 17 in sealed box

5 mins ago
iStock 1048818328 2

Dubai court orders man to pay ex-wife Dh50,000 over abusive WhatsApp messages

11 mins ago
iStock 1992294653

Abu Dhabi court orders airline to pay Dh10,000 to injured passenger

19 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button