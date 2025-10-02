ICI summons Mark Villar to hearing on alleged anomalous flood control projects

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has formally invited Senator Mark Villar to appear at its Oct. 7 hearing on alleged irregular flood control projects during his term as public works secretary.

ICI Chairman Andres Reyes, a retired Supreme Court justice, said Villar is expected to testify under oath and explain the planning, budgeting, execution, supervision, and monitoring of flood control and other infrastructure projects from 2016 to 2021, when he led the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Villar’s tenure has been flagged for approving so-called “ghost” and substandard projects, which the ICI is now investigating.

The senator is the second former DPWH chief summoned to the inquiry after Manuel Bonoan, who served from June 2022 until September 2025. Bonoan was the first to testify before the commission when hearings opened on Sept. 19.