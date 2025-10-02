House approves ₱10.2B budget for migrant workers’ protection, services in 2026

The House of Representatives has approved the proposed ₱10.202 billion budget for the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) for 2026, backing the agency’s programs to strengthen protection and services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Trabaho Party-List Rep. Johanne Bautista sponsored the measure on the House floor, highlighting the agency’s vital role in safeguarding the rights and welfare of OFWs.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac thanked Congress for its support, assuring that the budget will be maximized to empower and protect Filipino workers abroad.

The agency said the 2026 budget will prioritize strengthening Migrant Workers Offices overseas, setting up OFW helpdesks nationwide, and expanding training opportunities for Filipino seafarers through the National Maritime Polytechnic.

Other priorities include intensified campaigns against illegal recruitment and human trafficking, better access to legal aid for distressed OFWs, effective use of the AKSYON Fund, stronger reintegration programs for returning workers, and new initiatives for OFW families and children left behind.