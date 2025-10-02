Escudero calls Senate ethics complaint ‘political retribution’

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero said he was unsurprised by the filing of an ethics complaint against him, describing it as political harassment and retaliation linked to Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez.

In a statement Thursday night, Oct. 2, Escudero called the case a politically motivated sham meant to divert attention from the alleged anomalies in flood control projects. He accused Romualdez of being behind efforts to deflect scrutiny from House members implicated in the mess.

Escudero vowed to expose the complaint as part of a larger “smokescreen,” citing how witnesses have repeatedly name-dropped senators in the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearings without evidence.

Senator JV Ejercito, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, confirmed being informed of the complaint and said the panel would decide on appropriate action. He noted that the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) is already investigating the flood control controversy.

The complaint, filed by lawyer Marvin Aceron and shared online by lawyer Jesus Falcis III, reportedly involves a ₱30-million campaign donation from Lawrence Lubiano, owner of Centerways Construction.