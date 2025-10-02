BOC flags P100-M in unpaid taxes on Discayas’ luxury cars

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said around P100 million in taxes was allegedly left unpaid when contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya acquired 13 of their 30 luxury vehicles.

Among them is a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth P22 million, which should have incurred P33 million in taxes. The BOC said no import permit or tax payment certificate was presented for the vehicle.

A warrant of seizure and detention has been issued against the 13 cars due to documentary irregularities. The BOC said the vehicles will be auctioned if the Discayas fail to prove the legality of their purchase.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno noted that while the couple submitted documents, the bureau was not convinced they were valid. He added that 10 Customs examiners, appraisers, and deputy collectors have been summoned to explain how the vehicles passed inspection.

Nepomuceno assured due process in the probe, saying the bureau will also investigate vehicles of other personalities linked to the alleged anomalous flood control projects. Documents will likewise be turned over to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure for its separate inquiry.