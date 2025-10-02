Abu Dhabi court orders woman to pay Dh10,000 over WhatsApp insults

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a woman to pay Dh10,000 in compensation to a man she insulted via WhatsApp, citing reputational and emotional harm.

The plaintiff had sought Dh51,000 in damages, claiming emotional distress, legal interest, and court fees. The case stemmed from an earlier criminal ruling in which the woman was fined Dh1,000 for the same offense.

In its decision, the court said the woman’s behavior damaged the man’s social reputation, affected his psychological well-being, and infringed upon his dignity. The court ruled that Dh10,000 was adequate compensation for the moral and emotional harm.