Abu Dhabi court orders airline to pay Dh10,000 to injured passenger

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered an airline to pay Dh10,000 in compensation to a passenger who was injured after discovering her seat was loose during a flight, Al Khaleej reported.

The woman had sued the carrier for Dh50,000, citing physical, material, and emotional damages, as well as legal interest, after cabin crew allegedly ignored her complaints.

Court documents showed she sustained cuts and injuries during the flight, received treatment upon arrival at her destination, including an anti-tetanus shot, and later sought further medical care both abroad and in the UAE.

The court found that the defective seat compromised the woman’s safety and caused psychological and emotional suffering. It said the Dh10,000 award was a fair and sufficient amount to cover her material and moral damages.

