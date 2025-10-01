Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE condemns deadly church attack in Michigan

Leana Bernardo

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned the attack on a church in Michigan, where a gunman killed at least four people and injured eight others before being killed in a shootout with police.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) denounced the “criminal acts” and reiterated the UAE’s rejection of all forms of violence that threaten security and stability.

The ministry also extended its condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the United States, and wished a swift recovery for those injured in the attack.

Authorities identified the assailant as Thomas Jacob Sanford, a Marine veteran who allegedly carried out the shooting at the Michigan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Reports said Sanford harbored resentment against the faith following a breakup with an LDS girlfriend more than a decade ago.

