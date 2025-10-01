Two dead in Oman after drinking contaminated bottled water

An Omani citizen and an expatriate died following a water contamination incident in the Wilayat of Suwaiq, police announced Wednesday.

The expatriate woman died on Sept. 29, while the Omani man passed away Oct. 1 after two days in critical condition. He and his family had been hospitalized after consuming bottled water.

Authorities said tests confirmed contamination in the Iranian bottled water brand Uranus Star, which the victims had consumed. An Omani woman who also fell ill has since recovered after medical treatment.

As a precaution, officials have ordered the withdrawal of all bottles of the brand from local markets and imposed a ban on imports of all types of bottled water from Iran.

Residents were urged not to consume the identified water and to report any related suspicions to authorities.