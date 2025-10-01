Latest News

Truck Driver Injured in Fatigue-Related Crash in Dubai

Dubai Police have issued a safety warning after a truck driver was injured in a collision on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, just before the Al Maktoum Airport roundabout en route to Abu Dhabi. Authorities said fatigue and drowsiness played a role in the crash.

Brig. Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, emphasized that even minor mistakes on the road can have fatal consequences. “Falling asleep at the wheel is one of the leading causes of accidents that result in deaths and serious injuries,” he said.

Initial reports indicated that the driver of one truck fell asleep, lost control, and collided with the vehicle ahead, injuring himself and causing heavy traffic. Authorities had to redirect vehicles while traffic accident experts investigated the scene. “Patrols managed traffic, secured the area, and ensured ambulances and rescue vehicles could operate efficiently,” Bin Suwaidan said.

He reminded drivers to get adequate rest before driving, stay alert, and avoid fatigue. Motorists should remain in their lanes, follow traffic rules, and stop immediately if feeling tired to prevent serious accidents and protect lives.

