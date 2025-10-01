Trillanes: ICC may issue arrest warrants for Dela Rosa, Go early next year

The International Criminal Court (ICC) may issue arrest warrants early next year for Senators Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa and Christopher “Bong” Go, both known allies of former President Rodrigo Duterte, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV said Wednesday.

In an interview following his visit to The Hague, where the ICC is based, Trillanes said the two senators could face warrants of arrest in connection with the Duterte administration’s war on drugs, which is under investigation for alleged crimes against humanity.

Dela Rosa, who served as Duterte’s first Philippine National Police chief and led the anti-drug campaign, earlier said he was prepared to face the ICC. Go, Duterte’s longtime aide, has denied involvement in the policy.

Trillanes also named former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Garma as a possible ICC witness against Duterte. Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla previously confirmed that Garma traveled to Malaysia last month to meet ICC representatives and had consented to testify.

Trillanes said he remains in coordination with the ICC to submit evidence and assist in locating witnesses for the case.