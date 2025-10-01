Senate urges ICC to place Duterte under house arrest

The Philippine Senate has adopted a non-binding resolution urging the International Criminal Court (ICC) to place former President Rodrigo Duterte under house arrest in The Hague on humanitarian grounds.

Fifteen of 24 senators voted Wednesday to pass the resolution “expressing the sense of the Senate” to request house arrest for Duterte, 80, who is currently detained in the Netherlands while facing crimes against humanity charges over alleged extrajudicial killings during his years as Davao City mayor and later as president under his anti-drug campaign.

The resolution, introduced by Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano and Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, cited Duterte’s advanced age and deteriorating health. Zubiri, in sponsoring the measure, said the proposal was not politically motivated.

“Walang political color ito. It’s just for humanitarian reasons,” he said, acknowledging possible criticism from families of drug war victims.

Under ICC rules, interim release may be granted under conditions such as residence at a specific address, restrictions on communication with victims or witnesses, and appearance when summoned.

The vote tally was 15 in favor, three against, two abstentions and four absentees. Senators Bam Aquino, Risa Hontiveros and Kiko Pangilinan opposed the measure, while Tito Sotto and Raffy Tulfo abstained.

Vice President Sara Duterte, who attended a Senate budget hearing earlier this week, accused the ICC of failing to ensure her father’s welfare, citing repeated collapses. Duterte’s lawyers have told the court he suffers from cognitive impairment.

Hontiveros, who voted “no,” argued that the ICC provides adequate medical care for detainees. “Kung tunay ngang may sakit ang dating pangulo, hindi ba’t ang solusyon ay dalhin sila sa ospital sa The Hague, Netherlands habang binibigyan ng angkop na tulong at suporta mula sa Philippine Embassy doon?” she said.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ping Lacson, who voted in favor, clarified his decision was not based on personal ties. “For a fellow Filipino na nandoon sa napakalayong lugar at nakakulong, I vote yes,” he said.

Sotto explained his abstention as an attempt to avoid further political division.

Resolutions of this kind have no binding legal effect but express the chamber’s collective position on current issues. The ICC has not yet commented on the Senate’s action.