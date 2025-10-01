SC halts BARMM parliamentary elections set for Oct. 13

The Supreme Court (SC) has ruled that there will be no parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on Oct. 13, declaring the redistricting law underpinning the polls unconstitutional.

In a decision released Wednesday, the high court struck down Bangsamoro Autonomy Act (BAA) 77, or the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Redistricting Act of 2025, for violating the Voter’s Registration Act by altering precincts after the election period began on Aug. 14.

The law, signed on Aug. 28, sought to reorganize parliamentary districts and reallocate seats for Sulu. The SC said this contravened the Bangsamoro Organic Law’s requirement that each district comprise adjacent and adjoining areas “as far as practicable.”

The court also clarified that nullifying BAA 77 does not reinstate BAA 58, or the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Districts Act, which it had earlier voided for including Sulu in BARMM districts.

“A new and valid districting law must be passed consistent with the Bangsamoro Organic Law, national laws, and the Constitution. There can be no BARMM parliamentary elections on October 13, 2025, because of the lack of a valid districting law,” the SC said.

The Bangsamoro Transition Authority was ordered to determine parliamentary districts for the first regular elections by Oct. 30 at the latest. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) was directed to begin preparations no later than March 31, 2026. The ruling is immediately executory.

The SC said the vote was 11-3-1. Acting Chief Justice Marvic Leonen and Associate Justices Ricardo Rosario and Antonio Kho Jr. agreed BAA 77 was invalid but dissented from the nullification of BAA 58, saying there was legal basis for the elections to proceed.

Comelec Chair George Garcia described the ruling as a reset for the poll body. “The ball is in the hands of the Bangsamoro Parliament. We shall be waiting for their action and compliance,” he said.