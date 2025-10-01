Latest NewsNews

Marcos Mobilizes Full Gov’t Response After Deadly 6.9 Quake in Cebu

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered a full government response following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday night, leaving parts of the province damaged and residents shaken.

The quake’s epicenter was traced offshore, about 19 kilometers northeast of Bogo City, according to seismologists. The tremor and its aftershocks caused damage to homes, roads, and power lines.

In a statement, Marcos extended condolences to families who lost loved ones and assured that government agencies were already mobilized. He said Cabinet officials were sent to Cebu to oversee aid distribution and assess the extent of destruction.

The Department of Public Works and Highways is checking roads and bridges, while the Department of Energy is working to restore power supply. The Department of Health has deployed additional medical teams to hospitals, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development is providing food packs and relief goods. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Fire Protection and Philippine National Police are engaged in rescue operations and maintaining order.

The President added that the Office of Civil Defense and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council are leading overall coordination. He urged the public to stay alert and follow official advisories as recovery efforts continue.

