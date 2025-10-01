Latest NewsNews

Magnitude 5 aftershock jolts Bogo City, Cebu — PHIVOLCS

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago

A magnitude 5 aftershock struck Bogo City, Cebu, on Wednesday night following the deadly 6.9-magnitude earthquake that rattled northern Cebu a day earlier, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported.

The tectonic quake occurred at 10:46 p.m. with a depth of 10 kilometers and an epicenter located 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo.

At least 69 people were killed in Tuesday’s earthquake, the strongest ever recorded in northern Cebu, according to officials.

PHIVOLCS said damage from the aftershock is expected.

The following intensities were reported:

Intensity III: Cebu City; Ormoc City and Carigara, Leyte; Kawayan, Biliran

Intensity II: Lapu-Lapu City; Talisay, San Francisco, Danao, and Argao, Cebu

Government agencies have ordered immediate inspections of buildings and warned against looting at earthquake-damaged cultural sites.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

556535438 1332187291608975 1727266691714248676 n

Trillanes: ICC may issue arrest warrants for Dela Rosa, Go early next year

9 seconds ago
iStock 2163507988

Two dead in Oman after drinking contaminated bottled water

6 mins ago
20250314 initial appearance duterte 1 1 1

Senate urges ICC to place Duterte under house arrest

20 mins ago
557697885 122144029592909981 805614855583903170 n

SC halts BARMM parliamentary elections set for Oct. 13

25 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button