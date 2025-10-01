Magnitude 5 aftershock jolts Bogo City, Cebu — PHIVOLCS

A magnitude 5 aftershock struck Bogo City, Cebu, on Wednesday night following the deadly 6.9-magnitude earthquake that rattled northern Cebu a day earlier, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported.

The tectonic quake occurred at 10:46 p.m. with a depth of 10 kilometers and an epicenter located 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo.

At least 69 people were killed in Tuesday’s earthquake, the strongest ever recorded in northern Cebu, according to officials.

PHIVOLCS said damage from the aftershock is expected.

The following intensities were reported:

Intensity III: Cebu City; Ormoc City and Carigara, Leyte; Kawayan, Biliran

Intensity II: Lapu-Lapu City; Talisay, San Francisco, Danao, and Argao, Cebu

Government agencies have ordered immediate inspections of buildings and warned against looting at earthquake-damaged cultural sites.