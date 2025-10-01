DOT Urges Tourists to Stay Cautious After Cebu Quake; Heritage Sites Face Damage Checks

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has called on travelers in Cebu and nearby provinces to stay vigilant after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that shook the island late Tuesday, rattling the Visayas and parts of Luzon and Mindanao.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said she has sought urgent aid for Cebu through coordination with the Office of the President and other Cabinet agencies, while also working with airport and port authorities to monitor gateways and ensure the safety of visitors and tourism workers.

Inspection teams from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) have been dispatched to heritage churches in Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Tabogon, and San Remigio, as well as major establishments in Cebu City and northern Cebu. Authorities said results of these assessments will guide safety measures and possible restoration work.

The DOT reminded tourists to check the status of destinations before traveling, as some sites may be closed while inspections are ongoing. The agency also urged vigilance over possible aftershocks and stressed the importance of monitoring updates from PHIVOLCS and NDRRMC. A 24/7 Tourist Assistance Call Center has been activated to respond to traveler concerns.