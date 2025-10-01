Latest News

DMW Vows Continued Aid to Families of OFWs Facing Death Penalty in Kuwait

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 mins ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has reaffirmed its commitment to provide sustained support to the families of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) sentenced to death in Kuwait, with a particular focus on ensuring the welfare of their children.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said the agency will continue extending legal, emotional, and financial assistance. He emphasized that the children of affected OFWs remain the inspiration behind their parents’ sacrifices, and the government is determined to secure their education and emotional well-being.

The department also stressed that every case has active legal representation, with DMW legal teams working nonstop to defend the rights of OFWs and push for justice. Aside from legal aid, the DMW provides financial support to help families sustain their basic needs, including assistance for spouses left behind.

Currently, the DMW is handling more than 1,500 legal cases involving OFWs, some facing serious charges abroad. Cacdac noted that jail visits remain a regular part of their services, underscoring the agency’s commitment to stand with Filipino workers in their most difficult situations.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

556009697 1240356318211635 2345434149078651757 n

Death Toll from 6.9 Quake in Cebu Climbs to 69; Survivors Plead for Aid

28 seconds ago
557632610 780132794797812 2672599471359323205 n

DOT Urges Tourists to Stay Cautious After Cebu Quake; Heritage Sites Face Damage Checks

18 mins ago
557970633 1355427069285203 8911942774220037420 n

Marcos Mobilizes Full Gov’t Response After Deadly 6.9 Quake in Cebu

28 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 10 01T145343.958

46% of Filipinos satisfied with Marcos’ performance for Q2 — SWS

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button