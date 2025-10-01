DMW Vows Continued Aid to Families of OFWs Facing Death Penalty in Kuwait

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has reaffirmed its commitment to provide sustained support to the families of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) sentenced to death in Kuwait, with a particular focus on ensuring the welfare of their children.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said the agency will continue extending legal, emotional, and financial assistance. He emphasized that the children of affected OFWs remain the inspiration behind their parents’ sacrifices, and the government is determined to secure their education and emotional well-being.

The department also stressed that every case has active legal representation, with DMW legal teams working nonstop to defend the rights of OFWs and push for justice. Aside from legal aid, the DMW provides financial support to help families sustain their basic needs, including assistance for spouses left behind.

Currently, the DMW is handling more than 1,500 legal cases involving OFWs, some facing serious charges abroad. Cacdac noted that jail visits remain a regular part of their services, underscoring the agency’s commitment to stand with Filipino workers in their most difficult situations.