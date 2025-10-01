DMW: 12 Filipino seafarers safe after Houthi attack in Gulf of Aden

Twelve Filipino seafarers aboard a Dutch-flagged cargo ship struck by Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden are safe and have been moved to a secure location, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Wednesday.

Two Filipino crew members were injured after a cruise missile hit the MV Minervagracht on Monday, but both are now safe, the agency said.

The vessel carried 19 crew members, including Filipinos, Russians, Ukrainians and Sri Lankans, according to the DMW.

“Of the 12 Filipino crew members, two remain under medical care—one with minor injuries and another with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said. “Ten crew members, including those with minor injuries, are out of danger and expected to return home soon.”

The DMW said it is working with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the ship’s owners to ensure the safe transfer and repatriation of Filipino seafarers. The workers will receive accommodation, financial aid, medical checkups and psychosocial counseling upon their return. Families of the affected crew have also been informed.

Amsterdam-based operator Spliethoff confirmed that the Minervagracht, which was empty at the time of the attack, was sailing from Djibouti when it was struck. The European Union maritime mission Aspides said the crew was evacuated to Djibouti.

The Houthis claimed responsibility, saying the ship’s owner violated an “entry ban to the ports of occupied Palestine,” Reuters reported.

In July, Houthi forces also targeted the MV Magic Seas and MV Eternity C in the Red Sea, both of which carried Filipino seafarers. Nine Filipino sailors remain in Houthi custody after the Eternity C incident.