Abu Dhabi bans crypto mining on farms, imposes Dh100,000 fine

Abu Dhabi has confirmed a ban on cryptocurrency mining on agricultural land, with violators facing a fine of Dh100,000, which will double for repeat offenses.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) said the move comes after violations were detected at several farms. It warned that services and support to non-compliant farms will be suspended.

In 2024, authorities set fines of up to Dh10,000 for such violations. The new penalty represents a 900 percent increase.

The ban applies to both farm owners and tenants, with authorities citing the negative impact of cryptocurrency mining on agricultural sustainability and biosecurity.

Adafsa said penalties will include cutting off electricity, confiscating mining equipment, halting support programs for farm owners, and referring violators for further legal action.

The agency reiterated its reminder to farm owners and workers in both crop and livestock sectors to avoid activities outside the approved agricultural and livestock uses defined by law.