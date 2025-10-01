Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

46% of Filipinos satisfied with Marcos’ performance for Q2 — SWS

Almost half of Filipinos, or 46%, expressed satisfaction with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s performance in the second quarter of 2025, according to a nationwide survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The poll, conducted from June 25 to 29, found that 36% were dissatisfied while 19% were undecided.

This translated to a net satisfaction rating of +10, which SWS classifies as “moderate.” It also marked a 20-point jump from Marcos’ -10 (“poor”) rating in April, showing a recovery in public sentiment.

By region, the President’s rating was highest in Balance Luzon at +28 (“good”), while Metro Manila (+1), Visayas (-2), and Mindanao (-9) all registered “neutral” scores. By age, satisfaction was strongest among Filipinos 55 and older (+32, “very good”), but lowest among 18–24-year-olds (-18, “poor”).

The SWS survey interviewed 1,200 adults nationwide and has a margin of error of ±3% for national results.

