UAE issues new visa rules, introduces humanitarian and specialist categories

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has rolled out amendments to the country’s entry visa regulations, including the creation of new categories and expanded residency options.

Four new visit visas were introduced for specialists in artificial intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships, and leisure boats.

The ICP also announced a one-year humanitarian residence permit, renewable under specific conditions, as well as a residence permit for foreign widows and divorcees, valid for one year with the option of renewal.

Other updates include a visit visa for friends and relatives, which allows sponsorship up to the third degree based on the sponsor’s income, and a business exploration visa requiring financial solvency, ownership of a stake in a foreign company, or proof of professional practice.

Meanwhile, a truck driver visa now requires a sponsor, along with health and financial guarantees.

The updated framework provides detailed schedules outlining authorized periods of stay for each visa type and the conditions for renewal or extension.