Romualdez tags Escudero speech as ‘DDS script,’ political ploy for 2028

Leyte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez dismissed the privilege speech of Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero as a political move aimed at aligning with Vice President Sara Duterte ahead of the 2028 elections.

Romualdez said Escudero’s remarks, which accused him of diverting public outrage over ghost and substandard flood-control projects toward senators, were merely “recycled accusations” lifted from troll pages and social media.

“With respect, what we heard was not an exposé but a DDS script. Walang bago at wala ring katotohanan,” Romualdez said in a statement.

The former House leader argued that Escudero’s speech was “crafted to profess loyalty to Vice President Sara Duterte” and to position himself as her political ally.

He added that he is ready to face impartial investigations, stressing, “Wala akong itinatago.”

Romualdez also accused Escudero of avoiding allegations against him, saying the senator resorted to “deflection” instead of accountability.

In his privilege speech, Escudero maintained that senators were being made “fall guys” in the controversy, citing testimonies that he said showed no direct links to them. He pointed to retired Philippine Marines Master Sgt. Orly Guteza’s claim that he personally delivered billions of pesos in cash-filled suitcases to Romualdez’s residences.

“Lahat ito, para lang ipako ang mga senador sa media at publiko, at ilayo ang atensyon sa Kamara,” Escudero said, warning against what he called selective justice.

