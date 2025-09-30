Government thwarts bid to deregister choppers linked to ex-Rep. Zaldy Co

Authorities have blocked attempts by companies tied to resigned Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co to deregister three helicopters now subject to government action.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported the move, which he claimed was part of an effort to sell the aircraft.

“Ang mahalaga, napigilan natin ang pag-deregister. May standing order na ang CAAP na lahat ng air assets na na-identify natin ay hindi pwedeng i-deregister,” Dizon told reporters.

Last week, Dizon revealed that the Department of Public Works and Highways had asked the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to freeze more than $74 million (₱4.3 billion) worth of aircraft registered to companies linked to Co and his brother, Christopher.

These include a $36-million Gulfstream 350, a $16-million Agusta Westland AW1399, and several helicopters under Misibis Aviation, led by Co’s son Michael Ellis.

On Monday, Zaldy Co resigned from Congress amid allegations of corruption involving ghost flood-control projects and budget insertions. He denied the claims, saying: “The accusations being made against me are false… At present, I can only stay silent to protect my family and myself. We are in grave danger.”