DA uncovers alleged ₱75-M ‘ghost’ farm-to-market roads in Mindanao

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has discovered alleged “ghost” farm-to-market road (FMR) projects worth ₱75 million in Mindanao, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said.

According to Tiu Laurel, initial findings point to about five kilometers of missing FMRs supposedly implemented in Region XI and Zamboanga City between 2021 and 2022.

“Sa ngayon initial reports pa lang at hindi naman ganoon kalaki in terms of the whole FMR projects, isolated case pa ang nakita namin,” he told reporters.

He added that the projects involved “small” contractors and were not linked to the 15 major contractors earlier flagged by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for cornering most of the government’s flood-control projects.

“This is a very small contract… per kilometer nasa ₱15 million lang,” he said.

Tiu Laurel stressed that the projects were not “insertions” in the budget, noting that they were included in the General Appropriations Act but implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). He said he has coordinated with DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon regarding the matter.

The DA chief said he has already briefed President Marcos on the findings and will submit a formal report to Malacañang on Wednesday, October 1.

Malacañang, meanwhile, confirmed that the alleged ghost projects are under review. “Lahat ng mga ganitong klase na may anomalya, hindi lamang po sa flood control projects kundi sa lahat ng infrastructure, iyan po ay tututukan,” the Palace said.

The DA is currently conducting a sweeping audit of all farm-to-market road projects from 2021, which is expected to be completed by year-end.