UAE launches multi-billion housing projects for citizens

The United Arab Emirates has launched a broad package of housing initiatives in 2025, declared the “Year of Community,” to boost family stability and raise citizens’ living standards through easier access to housing, diversified funding, and faster approvals.

The Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme (SZHP) approved 2,971 housing applications between January and September, valued at AED 2.07 billion.

These included 522 grants worth AED 355 million under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 595 government housing loans worth AED 246.2 million, 24 government housing grants worth AED 19 million, and 1,830 housing finance approvals totaling AED 1.45 billion.

To strengthen long-term protection, SZHP also launched a financing initiative offering comprehensive insurance coverage for senior citizens’ housing loans, extending up to age 95.

Abu Dhabi signed agreements to develop 13 new residential communities at a cost of AED 106 billion. These include 25,244 housing units worth AED 94 billion and 14,876 residential plots worth AED 12 billion, scheduled for delivery within five years. Major projects such as West Baniyas and Yas Canal will bring total housing under development to 45,000 homes and plots, set for completion by 2029. The emirate also introduced a AED 250,000 subsidy applied retroactively to housing loans, extended repayment terms to 30 years, and rolled out the Value Housing Programme to diversify the real estate market.

In 2025 alone, Abu Dhabi approved two housing benefit packages worth AED 11.38 billion for 7,218 citizens.

Dubai allocated AED 5.4 billion in January for 3,004 new homes, later approving an additional AED 2 billion package for more than 1,100 units across Wadi Al-Amardi, Al Aweer, Hatta, and Oud Al Muteena.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment also provided 3,027 support packages worth AED 1.73 billion in H1 2025. In May, Dubai signed an agreement to deliver 17,000 affordable housing units for key sector workers.

Sharjah rolled out its first batch of 2,000 land grant beneficiaries in February, covering both residential and investment plots. In July, it approved a AED 335 million housing support package for 431 families in urgent need, with ready-built homes provided as full grants.