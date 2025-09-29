Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE emerges as leading Arab market for renewable and power investments

The United Arab Emirates is among the most attractive Arab countries for energy investment in 2025, according to the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman).

In its latest report on the Arab electricity and renewable energy sector, Dhaman said the UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman, ranked as the top five destinations for investors based on Fitch Ratings’ assessment of business and investment risks. Morocco, Egypt and Algeria followed in the regional rankings.

The UAE also emerged as the region’s leading investor in renewable energy over the past two decades, accounting for 57 projects, 16% of the total, with investments valued at more than $88.5 billion, or 25% of capital expenditure. These projects generated over 16,000 jobs.

Overall, the Arab power and renewable sector attracted 360 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth $351 billion between 2003 and 2024, creating more than 83,000 jobs.

Five countries, Egypt, Morocco, the UAE, Mauritania and Jordan, accounted for nearly 70% of these projects and more than 80% of investments and jobs.

Dhaman noted that regional electricity generation is projected to rise 4.2% to exceed 1,500 terawatt-hours by the end of 2025, with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Iraq and Algeria making up nearly three-quarters of total output.

