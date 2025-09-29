Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Senate panel swiftly approves OVP’s ₱902.9M 2026 budget

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The Senate finance subcommittee approved in less than an hour the proposed ₱902.895 million budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) for fiscal year 2026.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri moved to extend parliamentary courtesy to the OVP, noting its proposed allocation was already “lean and mean.”

His motion was seconded by Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, with several senators likewise expressing support.

With no objections raised, Senate finance committee chair Sherwin Gatchalian approved the motion.

Vice President Sara Duterte personally attended the deliberations to defend her office’s budget. The OVP clarified it is not seeking confidential funds for 2026.

