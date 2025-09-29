PH Consulate in Hong Kong Warns OFWs of Fake ‘Ayuda’ Scam Luring Victims Into Money Laundering

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has warned overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to beware of fraudulent messages offering fake government aid, after reports surfaced of scams circulating on WhatsApp, Viber, and Facebook.

The consulate said the bogus offers include free groceries worth up to HK$5,000, free eye checkups, and free eyeglasses. Victims who fall for the scheme risk having their personal details stolen and used to create fake or “stooge” accounts for money laundering and other crimes.

In an advisory, officials urged OFWs to stay vigilant and avoid disclosing personal information in exchange for supposed “free gifts” or benefits. They stressed that scammers exploit trust by disguising their offers as official aid programs.

Those who receive suspicious messages were advised to report them to the Hong Kong Police Force’s Anti-Deception Coordination Centre via its Anti-Scam Helpline 18222. Filipinos may also contact the consulate’s Assistance-to-Nationals Section through email.