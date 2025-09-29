Kuwait Denies Reports on Residency Amnesty, Calls Family Visa Claims ‘Completely False’

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior has flatly denied reports claiming that family visa violators can adjust their residency status under Article 22, branding such information as “completely false.”

In a statement posted on its official X account, the ministry clarified that no circular or decision had been issued allowing violators to amend their status. The denial contradicts rumors and media reports suggesting leniency for expatriates who overstayed or violated visa rules.

Officials emphasized that residency policy updates are only announced through authorized government channels. The ministry urged the public and the press to rely on its official platforms and avoid spreading unverified information.

The clarification follows a surge of misleading reports amid Kuwait’s ongoing crackdown on residency violations and efforts to tighten its immigration system.